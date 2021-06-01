Anna Faris wants her son to grow up and take his time.

On the new episode of her podcast “Unqualified” the actress talked to author Glennon Doyle about the subject of marriage and her own experiences with divorce.

Faris first tied the knot with actor Ben Indra in 2004 when she was just 27, eventually splitting in 2008. The next year, she married Chris Pratt, with whom she has an eight-year-old son Jack. The couple announced their split in 2017.

“Both times that I’ve gone through a divorce, I was surprised—although I shouldn’t have been—by the support of my family,” Faris said. “That people around me were so, unfailingly supportive, kind, and I imagine that if I was feeling that way with already having a supportive family in place, I can’t imagine the pressure that we put on ourselves to please everybody around us. It’s almost like, how do we begin to think about what we want? How do we remove the context of everybody else?”

She also shared the one piece of marriage-related advice she would give her son.

“I don’t know if it’s too grumpy and cruel to say in a sense but if I could tell my eight-year-old son one thing that maybe he would stick to, I would really encourage him to not get married in his 20s,” Faris said.

Doyle agreed, joking, “It should be illegal.”