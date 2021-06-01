Director John Krasinski feels he put his marriage “on the line” when it came to the dramatic stunt involving wife Emily Blunt in “A Quiet Place Part II”.

In the stunt, which opens the film and features in the movie’s trailer, Blunt’s character drives a car in reverse to avoid a speeding bus while being attacked by the creatures who hunt based on sound. Krasinski tells the ReelBlend podcast, not only is that Blunt really driving the car as an actual bus careens towards her at 40 miles per hour, but she also nailed it on her first attempt.

“Emily’s [stunt] is so real, I think I put my marriage on the line when I put her in the car,” Krasinski says of the moment, revealing that is the first take of the stunt shown in the movie. “When I was explaining to her on set all of the things that were going to happen, and I said, ‘You’re going to hit this stuntman. That car’s going to come three feet from you. And then this bus is actually going to clock at 40 miles an hour,’ her face fell and she went, ‘But not really.’ And I went, ‘No, no, the bus is coming at you at 40 miles. That’s a real bus. And that bus hits that car, and all that is totally real.’”

Krasinski says his intentions were to do a run-through with stunt performers for Blunt to get a feel of the action, but the actress declined.

“I said to Emily, ‘Do you want to run it once?’ And she’s awesome. She said, ‘No.’ She’s like, ‘Just put me in it,’” he says, explaining his wife was ready to jump right into the stunt on camera on the first try. “And so that take that’s in the movie is her first take. So that’s her really saying ‘Jesus Christ’ and ‘Oh my God. Oh my God.’ Because she had no idea. It’s like going on the best roller-coaster ride of your life. That was the first take that we did.”

But Krasinski was confident in the safety precautions in place for the scenes, especially when dealing with young actors Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds who are in the car with Blunt.

“Emily, God love her, she still got in the car, but there are [kids] in the car…there’s no switch. There’s no nothing. And to go to those parents and say, ‘I promise you the stunt, Paramount safety, and the stunt guys, they have all [approved] this. This is all possible.’ We had that bus within a hair’s breadth of being able to stop. It had all these special brakes so that we could stop real quick,” he adds.

“A Quiet Place Part II” is now playing wherever cinemas are open.