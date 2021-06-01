Dick Van Dyke looks like a trillion dollars at age 95.

Van Dyke, 95, showed off his fitness routine in a new interview with “CBS This Morning”. The legendary actor (“Bye Bye Birdie”, “Mary Poppins”) is of sound mind, body and spirit as he jogs towards his milestone 100th birthday.

RELATED: Dick Van Dyke Shares Heartfelt Holiday Message For His Hometown

WATCH: @AnthonyMasonCBS spoke to legendary award-winning actor #DickVanDyke, who found success with his own brand of singing, dancing and physical comedy. The beloved entertainer is 1 of 5 artists being honored by the @KenCen for their immense contribution to American culture. pic.twitter.com/MpU8omFZ78 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) June 1, 2021

“I’m 95 and a lot of my friends won’t do these,” he said, demonstrating his fitness routine, which includes sit-ups. “So all you old guys out there, listen to me, I’m telling you: You can keep going for a long— I’m still dancing! And singing!”

“I’m looking forward to 100,” he said elsewhere in the interview. “George Burns made it, and I’m gonna do it, too!”

RELATED: Comedy Legend And ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ Creator Carl Reiner Dies At 98

For his appearance in 2018’s “Mary Poppins Returns”, Van Dyke performed an intricate dance sequence. He was offered “three versions and I took the hardest one. I had to prove I could do it.”

Van Dyke was recognized at the 2021 Kennedy Center Honors alongside Garth Brooks, Debbie Allen, Joan Baez, and Midori. The 2021 Kennedy Center Honors will air June 6 on CBS, the CBS app, and Paramount+.