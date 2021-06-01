Taylor Swift is kicking off Pride month by joining forces with GLAAD.

The music superstar, 31, joined GLAAD’s latest initiative in support of the Equality Act by signing their petition, #SummerOfEquality. The petition will help urge U.S. Senators to pass the act, which would amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex, sexual orientation and gender identity in employment, housing, public accommodations, education, federally funded programs and more.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Reflects On Pouring Her ‘Feelings’ Into ‘Folklore’ During iHeartRadio Music Awards

“I want to take a moment to thank the courageous activist advocates and allies for their dedication to fighting against discrimination and hatred. And as always, today I’m sending my respect and love to those bravely living out their truth, even when the world we live in still makes that so hard to do,” Swift shared in a statement on Twitter. “Who you love and how you identify shouldn’t put you in danger, leaving you vulnerable or hold you back in life.”

Join Taylor and sign the Summer of Equality petition to send a message to your two U.S. Senators calling on them to support the #EqualityAct: https://t.co/dRwD02s1uX — GLAAD (@glaad) June 1, 2021

She continued, “I proudly join GLAAD in their #SummerOfEquality and add my voice to those who support the Equality Act. Happy Pride Month!”

RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo Gives Taylor Swift A Writing Credit On Debut Album ‘Sour’

According to GLAAD, “The U.S. House of Representatives passed The Equality Act in February 2021 that would provide comprehensive federal nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people throughout the country. It is awaiting action in the U.S. Senate.”

Swift has been a long supporter of GLAAD. She was even honoured with the Vanguard Award at the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles earlier this year.