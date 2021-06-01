Jamie Lee Curtis just shared the first look at the upcoming “Borderlands” movie, based on the video game series.

Curtis, who plays Tannis in the flick, posted a “secret behind-the-scenes” photo of Cate Blanchett’s Lilith to Instagram on Tuesday.

The actress wrote, “Welcome to BORDERLANDS and a secret BTS shot I took of Lilith, our legendary heroine, psycho blasting, vault hunting, vixen with a bad attitude and two Oscars to add to the baddasery in her tool belt, the once and future Queen of EVERYTHING, #cateblanchett.”

Curtis went on to joke, “Maybe next week, if you’re nice and let them know you want MORE and they don’t fire me for posting this, I’ll post other pictures.”

She mentioned that Kevin Hart is set to star as Roland, Jack Black will play Claptrap, Ariana Greenblatt will play Tiny Tina and Florian Munteanu as Krieg. In early May, Greenblatt shared a photo of her and Curtis on set, writing: “Genuinely Love This Lady.”

Janina Gavankar will also star as Commander Knoxx, Edgar Ramirez as Atlas, Olivier Richters as Krom, Benjamin Byron Davis as Marcus, Charles Babalola as Hammerlock, Cheyenne Jackson as Jakobs, Gina Gershon as Moxxi, Steven Boyer as Scooter, Ryann Redmond as Ellie, and Haley Bennett as an original character.

“Borderlands”, expected to be released in 2022, is based on the popular video game “set on the abandoned fictional planet of Pandora where people search for a mysterious relic.”