Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be keeping quiet about any potential names for their baby girl, but they have spoken about which ones they like in the past.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting a baby sister for 2-year-old son Archie this summer, but what will they call her?

Back in 2019 when Meghan was expecting Archie, she and Harry headed out for a royal engagement in Birkenhead, Merseyside, where they chatted about baby names, Hello! reported.

Meghan asked one group of schoolchildren from St. Anne’s Catholic Primary School what she should name her child if it’s a girl, to which schoolboy Ivon Chen, 11, replied: “Amy.”

The Duchess, whose private secretary was called Amy at the time, gushed, “That’s a really pretty name, I like it, we’ll have to think about it.”

Harry also asked one lady called Kim, a home school development worker at St. Werburgh’s Catholic Primary School, how to spell her daughter’s name Lily, suggesting he was a fan of that name.

The Daily Express previously reported back in 2018 that Harry had also called the name Harriet “great,” while he and Meghan were on their royal tour of Australia.

Unsurprisingly, betting on names for Harry and Meghan’s little girl has proven popular, with Philippa being a regular on the list, currently at 3/1, after the death of Prince Philip in April, People reported.

“The support for baby Philippa is showing no signs of slowing down, and we’ve been forced to trim the odds again that it’s the name for Harry and Meghan’s daughter,” said Jessica O’Reilly of Ladbrokes.

Other popular names include Diana after Harry’s late mother Princess Diana and Elizabeth after Queen Elizabeth II, which are near the top of the leaderboard with 5/1 and 10/1.

Harry and Meghan revealed they were having a baby girl during their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey which aired earlier this year.