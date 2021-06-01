Mary J. Blige’s latest project focuses on her 1994 album, My Life.

The R&B music icon, 50, will release a documentary, also called “My Life”, about the critically acclaimed record, which will explore the inspiration behind the masterpiece.

In the doc, which is directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Vannessa Roth, Blige “reveals the demons and blessings that inspired the record and propelled her from the soul-crushing world of New York’s housing projects to international stardom.”

RELATED: Mary J. Blige Inducted Into Apollo Theater’s Walk Of Fame

The Grammy winning star also celebrated the 25th anniversary of the album, which won a trophy for Best R&B album in ’96, by performing it live for the first time in the film.

Photo: Amazon Prime Video

RELATED: Mary J. Blige Tells Ellen She ‘Cried Like A Baby’ The Moment She Turned 50

In a statement to People, Blige said, “My Life is the album that really bonded me with my fans who have since been along for what turned out to be a crazy ride. Going back and reliving that time and that music felt like an out-of-body experience, but one I’m so humbled by.”

She continued, “Through all the highs and lows my one constant has been my fans, and I wanted to make this documentary for them. To give them more insight into who I was and who I am now, where I’ve come from and where I still want to go and break down an album that completely changed everything for me.”

“Mary J. Blige’s My Life” will premiere on Amazon Prime Video later this month, which also celebrates African American Music Appreciation Month.

It’s been a big year for the star so far, who was also inducted into the Apollo Theatre’s Walk of Fame last week.