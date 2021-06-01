The Queen has found a special way to celebrate Prince Philip’s life following his death at age 99 on April 9.

Hello! reports that an exhibition will be held to take a look back at Philip’s incredible life as well as his 73-year marriage to the Queen.

The event, curated by the Royal Collection Trust, was originally planned to mark Philip’s 100th birthday on June 10.

Her Majesty has reportedly agreed to release treasured artefacts for the display, which will showcase his naval career, charity work and love of carriage racing, among numerous other things.

The Queen will not open the Windsor Castle event, but will be offered a private tour.

The Royal Collection Trust, which runs royal tourism for the Queen, has had to cut jobs and has reportedly lost millions due to the ongoing pandemic.

An insider said: “They are expecting massive numbers of visitors. They’ve been pleasantly surprised by the Queen’s generosity and what she’s agreed to be used. Even though it’s all a bit raw coming so soon after she said goodbye, the Queen considers it part of history.”

The source went on, “The exhibits paint a picture of the Duke. A lot has been said about him since he died but there is so much more to see.”

Windsor Castle reopened last month to visitors following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the U.K.

ET Canada has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment regarding the exhibition.