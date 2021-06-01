Keith Urban fans can get an extra dose of the country star as “Keith Urban Live – Las Vegas”.

Five new dates have been announced for Urban’s residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, as follows: Sept. 17, Sept. 18, Sept. 22, Sept. 24 and Sept. 25. Tickets go on sale to the public starting Monday, June 7 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

Additionally, Urban shared a rare, but carefully selected photo of his daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, and his wife Nicole Kidman on Memorial Day.

“Thank you to all the service men and women AND their families for all you’ve done and continue to do for ALL of us!” he captioned the Instagram photo. “Blessings and deep gratitude from our family to you and yours.

A four-time Grammy Award winner, Urban has also won 13 CMAs, 15 ACMs, three AMAs, two People’s Choice Awards and celebrated nine consecutive gold, platinum or multi-platinum albums.

Urban released his latest studio album, The Speed of Now Part 1, in September. It marked his fourth in a historic streak of simultaneous No. 1 album debuts in the U.S., Canada and Australia.