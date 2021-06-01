Click to share this via email

Bob Saget is a happily married man.

On Monday, the 65-year-old actor took to Instagram to post a tribute to his wife, Kelly Rizzo.

In the video, Saget sings along to Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” as words appear on the screen reading, “”Thought I’d never get married again…then…”

Suddenly, Rizzo appears, cuddling up to Saget and singing along to the lyrics, “”Hi, baby do you wana be, mine?” from SEB’s “Seaside”, which has been the subject of a new TikTok trend.

In the caption, Saget called Rizzo his “Princess Charming.”

The couple got married back in 2013, at a beachfront ceremony in Santa Monica, Calif.

Saget was previously married to Sherri Kramer, with whom he shares three adult children.