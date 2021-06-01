Charmaine is giving off serious Missy Elliot vibes in the music video for “Double Dutch”.

Charmaine released the thumping, bouncing visuals for her new song “Double Dutch” on Tuesday. The Toronto-based rapper shows off her creativity and acting skills in the new visuals, which were inspired by Elliot’s out-of-the-box videos and storytelling.

The “bop connoisseur” released “Double Dutch” as the fourth track on her debut EP, Hood Avant Garde.

“The music video, directed by Spencer Edwards, showcases Charmaine’s feminist ideals and her take on the modern-day renaissance woman she first introduced on her debut single, ‘Bold’. After the official video drops, the deluxe version of her debut EP will be released later that month,” a press release explains.