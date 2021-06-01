Christina Haack is giving fans an intimate look at her next chapter.

Ahead of the expanded season 3 premiere of “Christina on the Coast” on Thursday, ET spoke with the 37-year-old real estate investor about how she’s moving forward amid her divorce from Ant Anstead, and how much of her healing process we’ll see on TV. Haack, who filed for divorce back in November, shares 1-year-old son Hudson with the “Wheeler Dealers” co-host. She also shares two kids — 10-year-old daughter Taylor and 5-year-old son Brayden — with her ex-husband and “Flip or Flop” co-star, Tarek El Moussa.

“I feel like right now it’s just, there’s so much going on with work and the kids, so focusing on the kids and work and just having fun,” Haack told ET. “My goal is just to move on and not take things so seriously. And do some fun trips with the kids, go to Tennessee more, take time for quiet time and just really focus on the family. Just those things for us, those private times, you know, fun moments.”

“I’m more of a person that just focuses on staying positive. Like, I don’t get stuck in dwelling on things if they’re going differently,” she continued. “I just always constantly am looking at the future. New projects, new fun activities and everything like that. I guess the main thing is, yeah, just not getting stuck in the setback and just looking at the future.”

As for how El Moussa and his fiancée, Heather Rae Young, have been supporting her throughout this time, Haack said their best dynamic is always “putting the kids first.”

“They’re really good at scheduling and open communication,” she shared. “I’d say that definitely is our strongest suit, just being there for the kids. That is definitely all of our priorities.”

Since splitting with Anstead, Haack put their five-bedroom Hampton-style home in Newport Beach, California, on the market. She told ET that’s she’s currently “still shopping around” for a new place on the West Coast, but enjoying time with her kids at her newly purchased farmhouse in Tennessee in the meantime.

“It’s definitely going to be in Newport Beach,” she said of her family’s next permanent place of residence. “There’s not a lot of inventory right now but I have my eye on a couple of places. So, we’ll see what happens.”

For now, Haack is excited to give fans a look at her new Southern vacation home, along with all the details on the buying process, throughout the new season.

“We head out there and they film us on a house hunt, us actually buying this house, and then going back there over Easter, taking my kids and my parents to see it,” she explained. “So you get a lot of Tennessee — the full house, the property, all the animals we want to put on it. We’re doing goats and chickens, and who knows what else.”

“We bought the house fully furnished and the furniture was beautiful. I’m actually so glad that that happened because it’d be really hard to furnish a home out there, especially right now, there’s a lot of delays,” she continued. “Once the house is fully ours, just adding little things, little touches of the kids and things like that [to make it feel like home]. But we’re pretty lucky because the home’s pretty perfect.”

Haack teased that just like past seasons, her kids will show up “a little bit here and there” throughout the new episodes of “Christina on the Coast”. Also making an appearance? Their new Rottweiler puppy, Biggie, named after late rapper Biggie Smalls, aka the Notorious B.I.G.

“I picked out his name, I love Notorious,” she shared. “You’ll see the puppy life, and kind of a little bit of the destruction, but puppies are so cute. It is a bit of an adjustment as far as he’s getting really big and, you know, puppy life is hard.”

“You’ll also see the kids in Tennessee and throughout [my best friend] Cassie’s wedding, with the puppy,” she shared. “I include them when I can but I try not to overdo it. Just because with school and sports and everything. But when we can, yeah, they love it and I love having them on camera. It’s fun to watch that back.”

Haack told ET that in addition to getting “a lot more insight into my personal life” and busy life as a mom of three, the new episodes of “Christina on the Coast” will also highlight her wellness journey and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. As many of her fans who follow her on social media know, she’s been vocal over the past year about the importance of healing and staying healthy.

“That’s one of the most important things to me, is just staying mentally and physically healthy,” Haack explained. “With autoimmune conditions, if I don’t take time to meditate and go for walks and focus on spirituality, I will just kind of hit a wall. And I don’t really have that option with kids and work and everything, so that’s just a big part of my journey.”

“You’ll see me going to my holistic doctor, just to make sure I’m taking my supplements and we’re checking in to make sure that I’m staying healthy,” she adds. “It’s very important.”

The new episodes will also follow Haack as she expands her design business in Southern California, renovating everything from a Spanish-style home to a glass beachfront property.

“It has just been the most fun season. You’re going to see a lot of really cool stories,” she teased. “There’s a ton of different styles, everything from modern Hacienda to mid-century modern. I feel like what was cool about this season is every house, people’s style was totally different and unique, and just really high design.”

“The first episode back to work was one of the most memorable and one of my most favourite designs, too,” she added. “We just had so much fun and so much laughter this season. I enjoyed every minute of it.”

Season 3 of “Christina on the Coast” premieres Thursday, June 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV. Each new episode will also be available to stream on Discovery+ and HGTV GO.

