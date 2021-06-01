Busy Philipps wants the world to know about the fantastic things her child Birdie is doing for the LGBTQIA+ community.

In a sweet Instagram post celebrating the 12-year-old, the proud mom, 41, revealed Birdie has been busy working with Los Angeles’ LGBTQIA+ centre by donating hygiene items and beauty products for people in need.

Last month, the actress told her “Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best” listeners that Birdie was “out and gay,” later adding that they identify as non-binary, “Birdie said that they would like their pronouns to be they/them.”

And in her new post, the “Dawson’s Creek” celebrated Birdie, “Today is the start of PRIDE MONTH! I have so much pride for this kid and everything they are and do! The t-shirt I’m wearing is by @thehaasbrothers x @citizensofhumanity in honour of Pride 2021 and 100% of the retail selling price of every t-shirt sold will be donated to LA’s LGBTQIA+ centre! The @lalgbtcenter has been incredibly helpful to my family in the last several years, offering support and education and a sense of community.”

She continued, “One incredible thing Birdie did last year (that I would like to brag about right now😂) is that after seeing all of the beauty products that I was sent by brands that went unused or given away, Birdie decided to start gathering the unopened makeup and hygiene items from me and other influencer types (actors, singers, makeup and hair artists) to donate to the @lalgbtcenter for the queer and trans youth that the centre provides a safe space for. Well. Thanks to many of my friends, Birdie was able to donate HUNDREDS of items to the centre.”

“❤️🌈❤️HAPPY PRIDE MY LOVES!!!”

According to Philipps, this is the second year Birdie has made an impressive donation to the centre.

The “Girls5eva” star shares two children with husband Marc Silverstein, Birdie, and Cricket, 7.