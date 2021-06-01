Click to share this via email

The groundbreaking queer drama is back for more.

On Tuesday, Showtime debuted the first teaser for season 2 of “The L Word: Generation Q”, the revival of the acclaimed 2000s era drama.

The series “follows the intermingled lives of Bette, Shane McCutcheon, Alice Pieszecki, Dani Nùñez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Sarah Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas), Gigi Ghorbani (Sepideh Moafi) and Angelica Porter-Kennard (Jordan Hull) as they experience love, heartbreak, setbacks and success in L.A.”

Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, Leisha Hailey also star in the series.

Season 2 of “The L Word: Generation Q” premieres Aug. 6.