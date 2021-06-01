It’s been an emotional few days for Canadians following the horrific discovery of the unmarked burial sites of 215 Indigenous children in Kamloops, B.C.

Speaking with ET Canada, “Big Brother Canada” season 9 houseguest Kiefer Collison emotionally opened up about the chilling findings and Canada’s painful past.

“This is not a fresh wound that has been made. This is an old wound that we’re revisiting,” Collison explained. “This is not new news to us, this is something that we live with. This is intergenerational trauma. Yes, it’s upsetting, but to the Indigenous community, this is not new news.”

Since the finale of “Big Brother Canada” season 9 in early May, Collison has used his platform from the show to shed even more light on the issues facing his Indigenous brothers and sisters.

“It’s extremely important for me to speak up. I have a new platform and I’m keeping the same energy from before I was on ‘Big Brother Canada’,” he said.

“I’ve always tried to raise issues and I believe everybody’s voice matters when they care about something. So, if this is something that you care about, you have to raise issues. That’s how momentum is gained and things change so we have a brighter future,” Collison added.

Recently, the 33-year-old B.C. native attended a ceremony in the city of Terrace to honour the 215 young lives lost, which he described as a very “somber” moment for him.

“There was hope in the air and it felt good to be with people, to be connected and to be thinking and praying and hearing our songs,” Collision revealed.

He continued: “These are our grandfathers, our grandmothers, our aunts and our uncles. To honour those lives and the people still here was a blessing and I would encourage anybody to visit a memorial, a ceremony, wherever they can go to make a difference because your presence is felt.”

“Whether it be on social media, changing your profile picture to orange, sharing something, reading something, educating. Understanding is the new future of Canada,” added Collision. “Just hold your loved ones tight, hug your kids and don’t wish for a brighter future, make it a brighter future.”