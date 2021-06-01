Katy Perry is so thankful for her daughter, Daisy Dove.

The music superstar, 36, is featured on the cover of L’Officiel magazine‘s summer issue and opens up about life as a pop star and as a mom.

According to the Perry, life on the road touring was great but she’s loving the quieter life with Daisy and fiancé Orlando Bloom. The couple welcomed the little one in August.

“I have gone through a real journey in the past few years of having fun with costumes and lights and props and theatrics, but I have another life at home and it’s very small and normal. I don’t feel like I have to be ‘on’ anymore, and I think that’s because I’ve figured out both my professional and personal lives,” she said.

And Daisy’s birth brought Perry a sense of wholeness, “I always felt like I was walking around with a little bit of pain in my heart concerning love. And my fiancé has done a great job at really helping to mend that. But this just went underneath all that and got so deep. It’s just there, that love is there.”

She added, “I’d heard about unconditional love, but now I’m really experiencing it. There’s a wholeness that has happened.”

Perry later elaborated on her experiences as a mother compared to her life on stage, “As a performer, I’ve always relied on the love and acceptance and validation of the outside world and that ultimately can waver at times. When you have a child, you have someone who looks at you and doesn’t know anything on your resume, doesn’t know anything about your bank account, doesn’t know anything, doesn’t care, and just loves you. Unconditional love. It’s just… everything I think I was looking for.”

