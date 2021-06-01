After a previous IVF ended with a miscarriage, Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin are revealing they’re going to be fathers to twins.

They made the announcement officially by taking to TikTok on June 1 with a hilarious video, spoofing a horror movie.

In a new interview with People, the spouses open up about the long road that led to the announcement.

“You have your vision of how it’s all going to go, right? When we went into IVF and surrogacy, we had no idea what it was all about. Pretty much everyone we’ve known had bad luck at the beginning. The first time they tried it, it just did not work. And I feel like that is such a common thing. And it’s great that we’re able to talk about this because a lot of times I would believe that couples feel very alone in that situation. But to know that other people are going through the same exact thing, it’s really comforting,” Bass explained.

“We went through nine different egg donors, which is rare. We picked a donor for some of them. We got all the way down the path of about to retrieve their eggs. Some just wouldn’t produce enough eggs, some weren’t good genetic matches. If you’re going to be a match, you don’t want to even risk it,” added Turchin.

“When we were pregnant last year, our surrogate miscarried while being pregnant with twins. When you fast forward and be like, ‘Oh, what’s the wedding going to be like? Oh, if they’re going to have kids, I’m going to be a grandparent?’ You just automatically put this in your head. And it’s very disappointing when that dream gets popped.”

As Turchin explained, this time they had “to start all over from scratch again this past year.”

Having experienced disappointment previously, Bass said, “we were very cautious to get excited. And it kind of sucks because when you find out you’re pregnant, you want to celebrate with your family. You start planning their future in your head already, but we were so scared because we didn’t want to go through the pain again of losing them. We told our friends and family about the ninth week, when we finally felt comfortable. You think you’re going to jinx it or something.”

For Bass, expecting two children simultaneously is the fulfillment of a long-held dream.

“I grew up in this family unit where I dreamt of having a kid and having that dynamic. And sometimes in your life you feel like, ‘Okay, I’ll never be able to have that. I’m not supposed to have that.’ But now we’re realizing, ‘No, we do need that. We deserve that and we can have this.’ And I love that our mentality is definitely changing in the community. There are not many great examples of gay couples having families in the public eye. We knew that we wanted to be very open and transparent with our experience because we wanted gay couples to be able to relate to us and say, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re going through that too.’ Or like, ‘Oh, now that’s, hopefully, what we can do.’ And give them a kind of a blueprint of how to do it. If you want to start that family, start that family. It’s going to be incredible,” said Bass of his twins, one male and one female.

“We always knew we wanted at least two kids, it would be nice to have a boy and a girl just to feel the experiences of raising both or whatever they end up being,” he said. “I think it’s just amazing that science has gotten this far where we can make the healthiest human beings ever. And I hope in our lifetime, we’ll be able to see the whole world be able to do this.”

Bass also revealed the babies are due in “early November, but I need them to get here before Halloween, because I need them to be Halloween babies. They have no choice but to love Halloween because I’m obsessed and they’re going to be obsessed.”

Added Bass: “I can’t wait.”