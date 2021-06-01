Khloé Kardashian is sharing the completely simple reason why she looks taller in some of her Instagram pics than others.

After posting a photo with her little sister Kylie Jenner, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star responded to questions about her height.

“WHAT’S TEA? How tall are you? Stop shrinking,” a follower asked in the comment section.

Many fans have wondered about the mystery behind her changing height, as she looks to be taller in different photos. And according to the star, its all about angles.

“Hahahaha I love you. So on the pic next to Kylie I am leaning back on the wall and my legs are kind of staggered forward so I’m leaning so I look a little shorter,” Kardashian explained.

She added, “Does that make sense? I don’t wanna look like a giant standing next to her. Although she is perfect height.”

But after another follower asked her to reveal her exact height, Kardashian simply responded, “I’m tall and fabulous. That’s what it equals.”

Kardashian also shared a sweet message to a fan who was insecure about being too tall.

“Oh my gosh, I absolutely love it! Embrace your height! You’re so beautiful!” the Good American founder wrote. “Strut your stuff! We are well we don’t have. Sadly but I’m telling you that you’re perfect just the way you are.”