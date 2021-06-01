Tallulah Willis enjoyed some fun in the sun over the Memorial Day long weekend.
In a video she shared on Instagram, the youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore is seen in a backyard, where she took a running start and dived into a Slip N Slide that had been set up.
In a subsequent post, she shared a selfie as she relaxed in the shade, sporting the same yellow bathing suit and sipping a Capri Sun, joined by her pet chihuahua.
“Real Housewive of Los Feliz,” she joked in the caption.