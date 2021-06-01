Click to share this via email

Chip and Joanna Gaines are celebrating their 18th anniversary in a big way.

The HGTV Canada superstars hit the beaches of Mexico to celebrate their special day, leaving their five kids back home in Waco, Texas.

“18 years,” Joanna captioned a series of photos from their vacay. “Thankful to be on this adventure with you – happy anniversary.”

The sweet slideshow shows the pair trying some delicious-looking cuisine, exploring the local market and their stunning oceanfront views.

While Chip and Joanna seem to be on the vacation of a lifetime, the mother-of-five admits in one clip that she’s been “missing the kids.”

The couple share Drake, 16, Ella, 14, Duke, 12, Emmie, 11, and Crew, 2.

Chip and Jo tied the knot in 2003.