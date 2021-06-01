Sean “Diddy” Combs is making a big move that will benefit Black-owned businesses.

On Tuesday, Combs announced that he’s partnering with Salesforce to launch Shop Circulate, described in a press release as a “curated digital marketplace that allows consumers to discover and buy products exclusively created and sold by Black entrepreneurs,” which “provides Black businesses with a platform to reach global audiences and empowers consumers to shop the world’s best Black-owned brands.”

The day of the announcement is not insignificant, coming on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, where white supremacists destroyed Tulsa’s all-Black Greenwood district (nicknamed Black Wall Street for the neighbourhood’s prosperity) and slaughtered its residents.

RELATED: Diddy Reveals Pandemic Helped Him ‘Get Closer’ To His Kids

“Building Black wealth starts with investing in Black-owned businesses and giving entrepreneurs access to the consumers needed to build sustainable companies that can thrive,” said Combs in a statement. “I’m excited to partner with Salesforce to create a platform that will advance our collective pursuit of economic justice.”

“Salesforce is honored to collaborate with Sean Combs and Combs Enterprises to help close the unjust wealth gap that prevents too many Black Americans from achieving economic equality,” added Marc Benioff, chair and CEO of Salesforce. “Shop Circulate will empower us all — as individuals, communities and companies — to support Black-owned businesses, amplify the talent of Black entrepreneurs and move us closer to true equality.”

RELATED: Diddy Provides Some COVID-19 Relief For Miami Neighbourhood

Combs himself responded to tweet from Khadijah A. Robinson about joining Shop Circulate as the company’s head of product.

“Let’s get it,” he tweeted.