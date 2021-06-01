Click to share this via email

A star is born in Tuesday’s season premiere of “America’s Got Talent”.

In a clip from the episode, 10-year-old Peter Rosalita marks his first audition in front of judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell.

Before his performance, the youngster answered questions from the judges, including one asking if he has any plans for how he’ll spend the million-dollar prize if he wins this season’s competition.

“I would buy a Nintendo Switch, a laptop for my online school,” he responds.

“You realize you’ve only spent about $1,500 so far,” quips Mandel.

Finally, it’s time to sing, and Rosalita absolutely stuns the judges with an unexpectedly powrerful performance of “All By Myself” that belies his years — and brings all four judges to their feet.

“There were parts during that audition that literally gave me goosebumps,” Cowell tells the lad before the judges vote unanimously to send him through to the next round.