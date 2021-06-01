The new season of “America’s Got Talent” has just kicked off, and one of the acts has already earned a coveted Golden Buzzer.

In a clip from Tuesday’s season premiere, viewers meet New York City’s Northwell Nurse Choir.

The past year has not been an easy one for nurses, but in the pre-audition package one of the nurses notes that “the one thing that’s bringing us a little bit of light and a little bit of hope is music.”

Taking to the stage, the choir of nurses proceeds to unleash an amazing and inspiring choral performance of Bill Withers’ anthem “Lean on Me”.

All the judges were impressed, particularly Howie Mandel.

“One word comes to mind,” the Canadian comedian tells the nurses, “and it’s ‘heroic,’ you know? And what a perfect song…”

Mandel continued: “You stand by people you don’t know, you watch horror, and you watch strength.”

Rising from his seat, Mandel proceeds to raise his arm and slam his palm down on the Golden Buzzer, with gold confetti fluttering from the rafters as the stunned nurses are overcome by emotion.