Dog acts have had a long history with “America’s Got Talent” — remember when Olate Dogs were crowned the champions of the seventh season?

The new season’s premiere episode introduced a new animal act, Canine Stars, and the performance featured an “AGT” twist when a replica of the show’s judging table was rolled out onto the stage.

Sitting in the chairs were doggy versions of judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell, with a microphone-licking bulldog subbing for host Terry Crews, while a trainer runs a dog through the paces.

The act ends with doggy Heidi Klum dog slamming the Golden Buzzer, with gold confetti raining down.

“This is genius. I mean, seriously genius,” declares Cowell of the performance.

“This is, for me, the best animal act I’ve ever seen on this show thus far,” Mandel adds, while Klum calls the performance “perfect” and Vergara describes is as “so much fun.”