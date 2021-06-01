It’s a wrap for “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

Star Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter on June 1 to share a photo of himself and director Taika Waititi, both in costume.

“That’s a wrap on ‘Thor Love and Thunder’, it’s also national don’t flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate,” wrote Hemsworth — looking even more buff than usual — in the caption.

“The film is gonna be bats**t crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two,” Hemsworth added. “Lots of love, lots of thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!!”

Hemsworth’s massive biceps (he’s currently in training to portray pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan in a Netflix biopic) attracted the attention of some of his fellow big-screen action heroes, including some other members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Among those weighing in on Hemsworth’s post were Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, “Avengers” co-star Jeremy Renner and Canada’s own Simu Liu, who commented that he needs to “get into shape,” while Leslie Jordan wrote, “I’m not scared. Without your hammer, you’re nuthin’.”

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is scheduled to hit theatres on May 6, 2022.