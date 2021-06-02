Tennis star Naomi Osaka made headlines when she announced last week that she was refusing to do any press while competing in the French Open (a.k.a. Roland-Garros) in order to practice “self care” with her mental health.

She made further headlines when she was fined for refusing to appear at a press conference, and then ultimately withdrew from the competition altogether.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Venus Williams was asked how she handles media scrutiny.

“For me personally how I deal with it was that I know every single person asking me a question can’t play as well as I can and never will,” she said.

“So no matter what you say or what you write, you’ll never light a candle to me,” Williams added.

“That’s how I deal with it,” she concluded. “But each person deals with it differently.”