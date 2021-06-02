Lil Hunter Kelly and his dad Gerald Kelly wowed the “America’s Got Talent” judges and audience on Tuesday’s show.

The father-and-son comedians took the stage separately, with Gerald having the judges in stitches first before it was seven-year-old Hunter’s turn.

Gerald nabbed four yeses after making numerous jokes about parenthood and the difference between being a girl dad and a boy dad.

“That was a lot of fun,” Sofia Vergara gushed.

Howie Mandel added that Gerald was “really likable” from the moment he hit the stage but admitted his only criticism was, “I didn’t love the material as much as I love you.”

It was then Hunter’s time to shine, with all the judges gushing over how adorable the little one was, especially Simon Cowell who also has a seven-year-old son, Eric.

Hunter wasted no time in calling out his dad: “I’m seven years old and we have the same job!”

He also poked fun at his “favourite comedian” Kevin Hart, joking that he’s taller than the star.

“Hunter, you are the most adorable thing I’ve seen in a long time,” Vergara told him after the audition.

The youngster did go blank at one point, but Mandel insisted: “I go blank all the time, and you handled it like somebody like your dad, who’s been on stage for 30 years. You picked it up! You are showing such strength beyond your years. You are a star!”

