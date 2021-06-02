Gloria Carter’s got bars.

In the new episode of “The Shop: Uninterrupted”, LeBron James and Maverick Carter welcome a number of guests, including Jay-Z, who opens up about his mother Gloria Carter.

The rapper’s mom came out publicly as gay in a poem she penned and recited on the track “Smile” on his 2017 album 4.44.

Jay-Z reveals in the clip that Gloria was at first reluctant to come out publicly on the song but ultimately decided to do so.

“It changed the dynamic of our relationship,” the rapper says.

“When she first heard that song she got super defensive,” Jay-Z continues. “I was in L.A. and she flew out to L.A. and then she left and was like, ‘No.’ We talked through it. And then when she flew back to L.A. she had written a poem. She wrote that on the plane. It came with the American Airlines notepad… I was like, ‘You got bars, ma!’”

On the track, Gloria recites, “Living in the shadow feels like the safe place to be. No harm for them, no harm for me. But life is short, and it’s time to be free. Love who you love, because life isn’t guaranteed.”