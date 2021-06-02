You might recognize “America’s Got Talent” contestant Keith Apicary.

Apicary — the alter-ego of actor and comedian Nathan Barnatt — has appeared on Comedy Central and Adult Swim.

Barnatt, for his part, has appeared on shows “Lucifer”, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”, “Kirby Buckets”, and “Adam Ruins Everything”.

Keith Apicary on “AGT”. Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC

Despite not making the best first impression during his audition on Tuesday’s “AGT”, he wowed judges Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum with his epic dance moves.

Apicary, who told the judges he wasn’t a dancer and just loves to dance, put so much energy into the routine he fell off the stage at the end of the audition. Luckily, no dancer was harmed during the audition — in fact, it seemed as though the fall was all part of the awkward act.

Cowell admitted, “Based on our little talk before, I thought, This is going to be awful, and then I just loved every second of it, I thought you were amazing!

“I’m not a dance expert, I’d rather watch you than the ballet,” he added.

Vergara gushed, “It was so unexpected and that’s what I love about this show,” as Mandel said: “You’re a surprise!”

Apicary got four yeses, sailing through to the next round.

See more in the clip above.