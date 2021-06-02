Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kate Winslet is definitely not keeping up with the Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez news.

Winslet played a little game with the New York Times in a new interview. She was asked to either “confirm or deny” a series of rapid-fire statements presented by the publication.

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Reacts To Goop’s Meme Of Her With Ex Ben Affleck

“You can’t stop reading about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez,” the New York Times stated.

“What? No! I’ve never read about Jennifer in my life,” the “Mare of Easttown” actress replied. “What are these questions?”

The “Titanic” star also asserted she “never would” make a sequel to the iconic film for Disney+.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck ‘Looked Very Happy’ During Dinner Date

Affleck and Lopez, a.k.a. #Bennifer, have made headlines in recent weeks after seemingly rekindling their romance following JLo’s split from ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez.