Paul Anka is putting a new spin on his track “Put Your Head On My Shoulder” following its huge TikTok success.

The Canadian hitmaker’s song was used for the social media site’s “Silhouette Challenge”, and he’s jumping on that success by re-releasing the track with the help of “Grease” star Olivia Newton-John.

Anka dropped a new animated music video showing cartoon versions of the pair singing the catchy tune in a studio, as well as enjoying drinks on a balcony and visiting a theme park.

Anka and Newton-John first released the re-recorded 1959 track in May as a duet; it debuted at No. 1 on Amazon’s Adult Contemporary chart.

Numerous celebs, including Lizzo, Cardi B, and Jason Derulo, took part in the “Silhouette Challenge” that shot Anka’s track back up the charts.

A Doja Cat remix of the song was used in the clips, which saw TikTok users dancing in normal lighting before the beat drops, the lighting goes red and things heat up.

Anka is set to release his new album Making Memories on July 30, which is also his 80th birthday.

Give Anka and Newton-John’s music video a watch above.