Blake Shelton admits there was once a time he lost interest in touring.

“I was touring full time, or as much as I could, and it became too much, it was too much for me personally,” he told Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country. “I mean, there was never a day off, it was just crazy, and I started resenting touring a little bit. I was like, ‘Oh my God, what is the point, what are we doing? I’m not enjoying it anymore.'”

Despite resuming his “Friends and Heroes” tour as soon as possible after the global health crisis, Shelton has only played about 25 shows a year since 2013.

“That’s obviously not very many for any artist that is trying to maintain that touring profile,” admits “The Voice” coach.

“But what it has done is, it’s kept me so excited about when I go on stage now,” he continues. “It’s like, ‘Hey, we get to go be country stars this month.’ And it’s so exciting, and it’s something that I look forward to, I really do.”