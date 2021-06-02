Demi Lovato is now a bona fide YouTuber.

On Wednesday, the singer debuted their new show “4D with Demi Lovato”, talking to guest Drew Barrymore about growing up as child stars.

“I’ve read that you have to reconstruct the past so that you can deconstruct its meaning,” Lovato says. “So today I’m exploring my childhood story, how I’ve grown and how I’ve healed and who I am now, alongside someone who has had a fascinating life of her own.”

Talking about her own experiences being institutionalized, Barrymore admits, “I just thought it would screw me up for life.”

Looking back, though, on how her life turned out and what she would tell her younger self, the host of Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” says, “I just wouldn’t change a thing. I’m so happy, and loved, and scared of my life being any different.”

She adds, “Finding that balance was not pretty, it wasn’t perfect, but I did get to do it on my own terms and privately.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.