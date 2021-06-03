Hugh Jackman is diving into the world of lost memories in the new sci-fi thriller “Reminiscence”, the directorial debut feature of “Westworld” co-creator Lisa Joy.

Reuniting with his “The Greatest Showman” co-star Rebecca Ferguson in the film, Jackman stars as Nick Bannister, a “private investigator of the mind” who works with clients to navigate the past and access their lost memories.

Set in a near-future post-war Miami where the heat of the day has transformed the city into a nocturnal one, Bannister’s life is forever altered when he meets Mae (Ferguson), a new client whom he falls madly in love with… until she disappears. Dangerously obsessed, Bannister begins a mission to uncover the truth behind her disappearance, leading him down a dark and dangerous path.

RELATED: Hugh Jackman Praises Eric Bana For ‘Astonishing Achievement’ Acting In ‘The Dry’

“Nothing is more addictive than the past,” Jackman’s Bannister says in the trailer for the film which also features “Westworld” star Thandiwe Newton alongside Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Natalie Martinez, Angela Sarafyan and Nico Parker.

“My character is a fairly, I would say, broken man at the beginning, the really tough exterior,” Jackman tells ET Canada, revealing Bannister had used memory technology as an interrogator during a past war. “His experiences in the war on the frontlines and also as an interrogator is what left him really quite broken and really sort of disengaged, I think, and distrusting of the world.”

RELATED: Thandiwe Newton On Reclaiming Her Birth Name: ‘I’m Taking Back What’s Mine’

For Ferguson, the concept of memory and only seeing Mae through the eyes of others was “such a lovely idea, this whole film that we are seeing this character build through the eyes of every other character, really, but herself. And I found that very challenging. If there was so many levels to it, it was so unpredictable.”

“The movie like the movie speaks to [the idea of] do we really know anyone, no matter how close they are to us, no matter how intimate we are with him, is it the real person we’re saying or being with or is it our projection?” Ferguson adds.

“Reminiscence” will arrive in theatres on August 20 and on HBO Max in the U.S. on the same date.