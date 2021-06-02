Click to share this via email

Larry Saperstein is living life as his best self during Pride Month.

The “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” actor, who plays Big Red on the Disney+ series, came out as bisexual in a video posted to TikTok on June 1. The announcement coincides with the start of Pride Month.

“Plays a character with a girlfriend on TV is bi [in real life],” Saperstein captioned the video. “Is it really that unexpected tho? #Pride.”

Supportive fans came out en masse to congratulate Saperstein on his coming out.

“HAPPY PRIDE LARRY,” one fan wrote. “WE LOVE U.” Added another social media user, “Happy Pride Month, king!”

Last month, Saperstein’s “HSM” co-star Joshua Bassett opened up about his own sexuality.