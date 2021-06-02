Although season 6 of “Outlander” won’t debut until early 2022, you’ll be able to catch Sam Heughan on the big screen soon enough.

Speaking with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante, Heughan shared new details about his upcoming romantic comedy “Text For You”, in which he stars alongside Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Canadian icon Celine Dion.

“I’m so excited about this movie!” he gushed. “It’s a romantic comedy. It’s with Priyanka Chopra, who is…I’m such in awe of her. She’s so beautiful. She’s so wonderful. She’s such a good human being.”

He added: “Celine Dion, who obviously, you know, is the queen of Canada, really, isn’t she? I mean, she’s incredible.”

Despite his new project, Heughan is still reprising his role as Jamie Fraser on “Outlander”, which just wrapped filming its sixth season in Scotland following a production shutdown in 2020.

“[Jamie Fraser] has an old, dare I say, adversary or old friend that comes back to the ridge, to Fraser’s ridge to settle, someone he met in Cranesmuir called Tom Christy,” Heughan teased.

“He becomes a bit of an ally but also a bit of a thorn in Jamie Fraser’s side. The ridge is also beginning to decay a little bit. I think the popularity of the Frasers that we’ve always seen is starting to wane.”

Fans can also catch the 41-year-old in “Men in Kilts” — available on STACK TV and the Global TV app — in which he explores Scotland with his good friend and co-star Graham McTavish.

“He’s reliably grumpy. He’s grumpy when he wakes up, if he doesn’t eat, he has to eat every two hours, like literally has to eat every two hours,” Heughan said of filming with McTavish.

“Especially when it comes to making him do things that he doesn’t want to do, which is, to be honest, the point of ‘Men in Kilts’,” the actor stated. “It’s the show, it’s that I basically want to make him do things he doesn’t want to do — and then I get to, and the viewers get to benefit from it.”

Check out our full interview with Heughan below.