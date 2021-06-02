PETA has a special surprise for Ariana Grande and her new husband Dalton Gomez.

The animal rights organization is sending Grande and her other half a vegan tandem bicycle in celebration of their wedding in Montecito, Calif., known for its picturesque beaches and beautiful bike paths.

Grande has been outspoken about animal rights since she first rose to stardom, and late last year, she launched Orange Twins Rescue, an effort to spay, neuter, and find homes for dogs and cats in the Los Angeles area.

PETA loves the fact that Grande’s adopted dogs made it on to the couple’s intimate guest list of around 20 friends and family.

“After all she’s done to help dogs and cats find loving families, PETA is delighted that Ariana has found love herself,” says PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange.

“We wish her and Dalton a fun and happy future filled with adventures together — starting on the back of this tandem bike!”

The gift comes after Grande shared an array of stunning wedding photos from the May 15 ceremony on social media last week.

The Internet loved the snaps so much that Grande ended up breaking an Instagram record, with her wedding portrait becoming the most-liked photo of a person with over 26 million likes on the social media platform.

The only other photo to have more likes is the infamous egg snap, which has a whopping 55 million likes and still sits at No. 1.