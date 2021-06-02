Billie Eilish is far from a “Lost Cause” as she releases the fourth single and music video from Happier Than Ever.

Eilish released the fourth single and accompanying music video from her impending sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, on Wednesday. The seven-time Grammy award-winning artist also directed the “Lost Cause” music video.

“Lost Cause” follows the announcement of her impending arena tour, Happier Than Ever: The World Tour, which has since sold out on all dates of the first leg in North America, Europe and the United Kingdom. Canadian dates in 2022 include Montreal on Feb. 15, Toronto on Feb. 16 and Vancouver on March 24.

Review the Happier Than Ever tracklist below ahead of the album’s July 30 release:

