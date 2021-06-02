Sorry Hole fans, Courtney Love is saying “no” to a reunion.

During a recent interview with Vogue, the rocker, 56, shut down any possibility of a reunion album or tour with the band.

Hole was formed in 1989 by Love and guitarist Eric Erlandson. It had several different bassists and drummers throughout the years, the most prolific being drummer Patty Schemel and bassists Kristen Pfaff and Melissa Auf der Maur. The band was nominated for three Grammys during their height.

“No, absolutely not. And you guys have gotta get over it,” Love said flatly. “Our old manager Peter Mensch calls once a year to ask about a reunion: ‘Hey, just doing my thing I do every year with you and Jimmy Page [of Led Zeppelin].’ And I’m so honoured to be in that company, but it’s just not gonna happen.”

But Love promises she and her Hole bandmates are still on great terms, “We’re all really good friends and Melissa and I are especially close — we talk every day.”

She added, “But Eric is kinda off-the-grid right now — I think he’s in Japan literally becoming a monk. I’m not even kidding. Melissa, Patty, and I think he’s become a monk or something on that level of aestheticism.”

While fans wait for Love to change her mind on a Hole, they can listen to the singer’s latest project, a new video performance series with Juliette Jackson of the Big Moon in which she’ll cover some of her favourite songs. Covers planned for the series include Simon & Garfunkel and Elliott Smith.