Fans have been given a first look at the upcoming film about the late Anthony Bourdain.

“Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain”, directed by filmmaker Morgan Neville, “examines the uncommon life of the world-travelling chef.” A trailer is set to drop on Thursday.

Anthony Bourdain in Morgan Neville’s documentary, “Roadrunner”, a Focus Features release. Courtesy of CNN / Focus Features

Anthony Bourdain stars in Morgan Neville’s documentary, “Roadrunner”, a Focus Features release. Courtesy of Dmitri Kasterine / Focus Features

The flick takes a look at how Bourdain “lived his life unabashedly,” giving fans a “behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon.”

Anthony Bourdain (left) and Ottavia Busia-Bourdain (right) star in Morgan Neville’s documentary, “Roadrunner”, a Focus Features release. Courtesy of Discovery Access / Focus Features

David Chang (left) and Anthony Bourdain (right) star in Morgan Neville’s documentary, “Roadrunner”, a Focus Features release. Courtesy of Focus Features, in association with Zero Point Zero

The official images show Bourdain doing what he does best, cooking, as well as trying out some of the local food in different countries.

Anthony Bourdain stars in Morgan Neville’s documentary, “Roadrunner”, a Focus Features release. Courtesy of Focus Features, in association with Zero Point Zero

Anthony Bourdain stars in Morgan Neville’s documentary, “Roadrunner”, a Focus Features release. Courtesy of CNN / Focus Features

Bourdain, who died by suicide in 2018 at age 61, rose to fame with his 2000 book Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, before going on to host travel series including “A Cook’s Tour” on the Food Network and “No Reservations” on the Travel Channel.

He later hosted the CNN travel show “Parts Unknown”.

“Roadrunner” poster. Credit: Focus Features

“Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” hits theatres July 16.

Following its theatrical release, “Roadrunner” will then air on CNN and HBO Max at a later, undisclosed date.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868) all offer ways for getting help if you or someone you know is suffering from mental health issues.