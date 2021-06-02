Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

A zombie apocalypse was just the beginning.

On Wednesday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for season 2 of “Black Summer”, starring Jaime King as Rose, a woman on the run from the undead while protecting her daughter.

RELATED: Zack Snyder And Dave Bautista Talk Their ‘Self-Aware’ Zombie-Heist Movie ‘Army Of The Dead’

Photo: Netflix

“Everything’s different now,” she says in the trailer, which sees Rose and her daughter making a difficult and dangerous journey to a stadium where they can shelter from the zombies.

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

The action also pits human an against human in the fight for survival, with scavengers and violent militias presenting all-new dangers.

RELATED: Zombies Take Over Las Vegas In First ‘Army Of The Dead’ Teaser

Photo: Netflix

Justin Chu Cary and Christine Lee also star.

“Black Summer” returns June 17.