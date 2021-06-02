William Jackson Harper would be honoured to play “Superman” in the upcoming new film.

While there is no official word on who will take on the role of Clark Kent/Superman, fans have begun casting their dream actor in the role. At first, fans picked Michael B. Jordan for the role, but when the “Black Panther” star admitted he had no interest in playing the superhero, they’ve set their sights on Harper. Harper is best known for his roles in “The Good Place”, “Midsommar” and Amazon Prime Video’s latest hit “The Underground Railroad”.

RELATED: William Jackson Harper And Aya Cash Fake Their Relationship For One Last Weekend In ‘We Broke Up’

But what does Harper think of the fan casting? He loves it!

During his virtual appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, the actor, 41, addressed the online chatter.

“It definitely blindsided me,” he said. “I was doing another interview and this guy was like, ‘Yeah, this got 55,000 likes,’ and I was like, ‘What? Why? Who knows me?’ But that would be dope. That would be the best thing that could happen to me, to be able to play Superman. I don’t want to do the diet and the exercise.”

RELATED: Michael Shannon, William Jackson Harper, Rachel Dratch And More Stars Deliver ‘Viral Monologues’

When host Jimmy Kimmel asked if playing Chidi, a character who wore glasses, on “The Good Place” for four seasons had anything to do with the fan’s choice, Harper replied, “I mean, I think so. That’s got to be the only explanation. Otherwise, I’m just a nerdy professor dude, so I don’t know.”

Ta-Nehisi Coates is set to write the new “Superman” movie featuring a Black actor as Clark Kent. J.J. Abrams is set to produce.