Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil had a tough return to the stage on Saturday night.

The band headlined the Boone River Valley Festival in Iowa, marking their first live gig since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

During their set of classics, it became clear the lead singer’s voice was not where it needed to be.

According to fan captured video from the event, Neil ended the show during their performance of “Girls, Girls, Girls” after singing a few lines.

“Hey guys, I’m sorry guys, it’s been a long time playing, my f***ing voice is gone,” he announced before walking off the stage. “We love ya, hopefully see you next time.”

Things started to take a turn during “Dr. Feelgood” and later got worse when he seemed to forget the lyrics in a cover of the Beatles’ “Helter Skelter”.