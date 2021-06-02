Kourtney Kardashian is feeling the pressure to get back together with ex Scott Disick.

In a new preview for Thursday’s episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, the Poosh creator chatted with her mom, Kris Jenner, who urged the oldest Kardashian sister to consider settling down with Disick for good.

Kardashian and Disick dated on and off since 2006 before finally calling it quits in 2015. The former couple share three children together, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8 and Reign, 6.

“Listen, there’s nothing that I would love more than to see you live your life and grow old with someone and be happy, content and peaceful,” Jenner says in the new preview. “It would obviously be so fabulous if it was the dad of your children, you know?”

“Wouldn’t that be a dream,” Kardashian sarcastically replies.

“I think he fits well with all of us because we’ve all been around each other for so long,” Jenner added. “I think at this stage, from what he tells me, he would love for it to be you and him.”

But for Kardashian, she’s over the pressure.

“My whole family, for a couple years now, love to just bring up me and Scott getting back together,” she says in a confessional. “It’s frustrating because Scott and I have had our own private talks but sometimes I just don’t care to have it be such a conversation all the time, so I’ll just brush it off in a nice way.”

Disick is currently linked to model Amelia Hamlin, while Kardashian has found love with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.