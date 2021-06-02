Iris Apatow, 18-year-daughter of actress Leslie Mann and director Judd Apatow, had a blast attending her senior prom, and shared proof in a series of videos and photos that she shared on social media.

In a video she posted on TikTok, Apatow is dancing to Doja Cat’s collab with SZA, “Kiss Me More”, while wearing the clothes she would typically wear. Suddenly, the video cuts to Apatow wearing a pink prom dress.

RELATED: Leslie Mann And Judd Apatow Were Turned Away From A Restaurant Because He ‘Dresses Like A 14-Year-Old Boy’

She then posted a followup, in which she and a group of friends perform a choreographed dance, all decked out in full prom regalia.

Meanwhile, she also took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself and her date in a car, wearing a floral corsage on her wrist and a large curler in her hair.