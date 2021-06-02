Kate Hudson is helping her famous friends to step into summer in style.

The actress, and founder of the King St. Vodka brand, sent hilarious care packages to her celebrity friends, including Courteney Cox, Molly Sims and Nina Dobrev, celebrating the launch of King St. Vodka collab with CANN Social Tonics.

To deliver the care packages, which had the theme of Moscow Mules, Hudson sent a mule to gift her friends a taste of the new collab and a custom Moscow Mule Edie Parker tray kit. The surprise delivery made it to her friends just in time for the Memorial Day long weekend in the United States.

Nina Dobrev. Photo: Shutterstock

Courteney Cox. Photo: Shutterstock

Molly Sims. Photo: Shutterstock

Hudson teamed up with David Kanbar to launch the vodka in 2019.

“This whole process has been a blast,” the “How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days” star, 42, told People at the time. “I have a lot more to learn, but it’s one of the most on-brand businesses I’ve done yet. This is a celebration of this one little gem that we created, and now we get to enjoy it and hope other people enjoy it.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPoFDWDL_dq/

https://www.instagram.com/p/COqWUkwL2iI/

The vodka business is one of the latest ventures Hudson has embarked on, she’s also the founder of Fabletics, Happy x Nature and she also hosts the “Sibling Rivalry” podcast with her older brother Oliver Hudson.