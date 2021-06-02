Buckingham Palace is speaking out after a report surfaced that claimed they previously banned ethnic minorities and foreigners from being hired for certain jobs in Queen Elizabeth’s household.

On Tuesday, The Guardian revealed that according to newly discovered documents from the government’s National Archives, the Queen’s courtiers banned “immigrants or foreigners” of colour from being hired into office roles at the royal household until approximately the late 1960s.

They reportedly only allowed them to work as domestic servants at the time.

In a statement to E! News, Buckingham Palace took issue with the UK newspaper’s report: “Claims based on a second-hand account of conversations from over 50 years ago should not be used to draw or infer conclusions about modern-day events or operations. The principles of Crown Application and Crown Consent are long-established and widely known.”

This news comes only a few short months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they shared that there were “concerns and conversations” surrounding the skin colour of their first child – which sparked interest in the Royal Family’s attitudes towards race, both past and present.

The article also stated that the documents show negotiations between Buckingham Palace and government officials that took place in the 1970s, and include clauses to exempt the monarch’s household from laws that prevent race and sex discrimination.

Fast forward to 2021, those clauses still prevent employees from suing for alleged discrimination in the workplace.

“The Royal Household and the Sovereign comply with the provisions of the Equality Act, in principle and in practise. This is reflected in the diversity, inclusion and dignity at work policies, procedures and practises within the Royal Household,” their statement continued. “Any complaints that might be raised under the Act follow a formal process that provides a means of hearing and remedying any complaint.”

