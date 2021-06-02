On Wednesday, Teddi Mellencamp called into “Jeff Lewis Live” on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy channel, and the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star had much tea to spill.

Host Jeff Lewis asked Mellencamp which of the “RHOB” cast she still speaks with and which she’s cut out of her life.

“Well, who I speak to the most, Kyle [Richards], Dorit [Kemsley], Erika [Jayne], and [Lisa] Rinna. And then Crystal [Kung Minkoff] was my friend that I referred to be on the show,” she replied.

“So you referred Crystal and they kicked you off?” asked Lewis with a laugh.

“Yeah, so they hired her and fired me. Perfect. So I still, I mean, our kids are in dance together, you know, I talked to her, you know, the same way we have for the past eight years,” she added.

Asked about her relationship with Denise Richards, Mellencamp didn’t sugarcoat it. “I don’t know, I’m blocked on social media and I just, yeah, she’s done with me,” Mellencamp explained.

After Lewis noted that he’d always gotten along well with Richards, Mellencamp responded, “And I did too until I didn’t, but I think, you know, I think the thing is not to, you know, back in history, but like it was already on camera. I, you know, I could have blindsided her and just talked about her behind her back in confessionals and, you know, let her be shocked when she saw it.”

When she came back to the show, Mellencamp admitted she “immediately felt the pressure” to move the storyline along.

As for whether she actually did, she told Lewis that “this is what I did differently. I, 100-per-cent only spoke from the heart. I wouldn’t say anything that like, I didn’t truly feel like, I mean, because truthfully the part where it got tricky with Denise is, I truly could give two s**ts about her and Brandi, like I don’t care. And yes, it did bother me the thing about my dad, but it’s, that’s been said a million times. You know, it’s something I’ve grown up living with and, you know, it’s something that Monroe will face and anybody that has parents in the public eye will face from time to time.”

“What were they saying about you, that you have a trust fund and all that?” asked Lewis.

“Well, that I lived in his, my father’s shadow and you know what, it’s not a s**tty shadow to live in. So I’m alright with that.”