Pink and Carey Hart are celebrating their little girl on her 10th birthday.

In two separate posts, the proud parents dedicated sweet words to Willow, sharing some never-before-seen photos and videos of the family.

Pink’s post read, “My dear one. Little tree. Thank you. Happy Birthday!”

She also added two hashtags, “#ThisIsTen #ADecadeOfLove❤️.”

For his post, the former motocross professional wrote, “The love of my life. My #1. The person who taught me instant love. The person who taught me to be a father. Happy 10th, Willow. You are growing up way too fast. But because you have an amazing mother and myself, I can’t wait to see the strong and independent woman you become. I love you.”

Some of the photos shared by the couple included snaps of Willow wake boarding, dancing on stage and even one as a newborn baby.

Willow has been in the spotlight a couple times this year, as the mother-daughter duo released their song “Cover Me In Sunshine” and later performed an amazing acrobatic routine to the track at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Pink and Hart married in 2006 and welcomed Willow in 2011 and son Jameson, 4, in 2016.