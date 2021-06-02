While she’s earned critical acclaim for her role as Joan in “Mad Men”, it wasn’t always that way for Christina Hendricks.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the actress, 46, recalled it taking at least three years for the positive buzz around the series to include its female characters.

“Men started dressing like Don Draper and Roger Sterling,” Hendricks said of the early popularity around “Mad Men”. “Suits came back in, skinny ties came back in. It took three to four seasons and then all of a sudden people wanted us [the female stars] on magazines. We were like: ‘This is strange — we’ve been doing this for a while.’”

She continued, “There certainly was a time when we were very critically acclaimed, and getting a lot of attention for our very good work and our very hard work, and everyone just wanted to ask me about my bra again… there are only two sentences to say about a bra.”

Hendricks earned six Emmy Award nominations for playing Joan Holloway on the AMC period drama. Her female co-stars January Jones and Elisabeth Moss also earned acclaim for their roles.

In addition, the “Good Girls” star addressed the misconduct accusations that were made against “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner.

“My relationship with Matt was in no way toxic,” Hendricks said. “I don’t discount anyone’s experience if I wasn’t there to see it, but that wasn’t my experience. Was he a perfectionist, was he tough, did he expect a lot? Yes. And he would say that in a second. We were hard on each other.”

“Mad Men” ran for seven seasons.